NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, barricades started going up in Northampton in preparation for the outdoor dining season.
Cranes, public works crews, and colorful barricades lined the streets of downtown Northampton on Tuesday to allow for outdoor dining. While this may slow down traffic or your ability to find parking, Fitzwilly’s Restaurant and Bar said that for them, it has sped things up.
“For Fitzwilly’s, it was a lifesaver last year. You know, we’re also fortunate to have our tent next door to the building, so between the tent and the street seating, the sidewalk seating...We had a very successful summer and we’re really looking forward to the same thing this year,” said Fred Gohr, co-owner of Fitzwilly’s Restaurant and Bar.
In addition to being a lifeline for the business, it’s also creating jobs.
“We’ll have to add some extra staffing once get the outdoor dining going which is terrific. We’ve got virtually probably 90 percent of our staff from last year back already and we anticipate hiring probably another 15 people,” Gohr added.
While the project has caused controversy in the past, everyone that we spoke to on Tuesday felt that it’s both good for the town and for small businesses.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea, I walk every morning… I really believe in small businesses and restaurants and I’m so happy they’re putting them up again for the city of Northampton and the businesses. I am a native of Northampton, so I can see what’s happening with this town…and we really need business to be brought into this town…so by doing the barricades, it’s really helping the situation,” said Elaine Jand of Northampton.
The barricades are being placed on Pleasant Street, Pearl Street, Main Street, and Masonic Street to accommodate additional outdoor dining through mid-late October. The source of controversy last year was the lack of parking it created.
“It is less parking spaces, but people should learn to be adjustable…and adapt,” Jand added.
Gohr told Western Mass News that parking has always been an issue in the town.
“Yes, but not because of the structures in the streets…I hear complaints about parking in this town from customers virtually every day all year round,” Gohr explained.
Over 30 businesses signed a petition to reverse the project last year. We did reach out to the person who started that petition for comment, but have yet to hear back.
