NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You can expect some changes to downtown Northampton.
On Monday, the Northampton Department of Public Works will be removing all the barriers that the city placed downtown earlier this year to support outdoor dining.
According to Northampton Police, the barriers are being removed in anticipation of future snow removal in the coming months.
