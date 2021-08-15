NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton residents may be experiencing discolored water due to a water main break early Sunday morning.
Crews worked to repair a water main break on Easthampton Road around 3 a.m. on Northampton.
According to the Northampton Police, residents in the surrounding Florence and downtown areas have been reporting brownish tap water. The Water Department recommends running cold water for five to 10 minutes to resolve the problem.
The police are aware of the issue and will provide updates should there be any.
