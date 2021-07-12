NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- More than a dozen residents gathered in Northampton Monday morning to hold a Zen Ordination Ceremony for several trees that are expected to be cut down in the city.
The vigil began at 8 a.m. on Warfield Place. According to demonstrators, the Northampton Department of Public Works is planning to cut down seven Japanese Kwanzan cherry trees as part of a repaving project.
On Friday, residents received a notice that the demolition would begin on Monday. The vigil was scheduled in response. Demonstrators say the trees provide shade for the block and are beloved by not just residents but people who come from all over town to see them bloom each year.
1,400 people signed a petition asking the mayor to hold off on the project, but according to the group, the mayor has not responded.
