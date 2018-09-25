Homeowners are speaking out against gas pipeline expansion in the Pioneer Valley.
After the series of gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley, opponents say this is an unsafe project.
They also worry that the project could wreak havoc on the environment.
Activists we spoke with Tuesday said that they are uneasy about pipeline expansion and said that there are other green solutions.
"The world is in our watch and we're all supposed to do our part," said Jacqueline Velez with Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts.
Plans to expand local pipelines in the Pioneer Valley have raised concerns.
"We are opposing it on the stance of climate change, cost, lack of need, and many other alternatives," said Dr. Marty Nathan with Success witout Additional Pipelines.
Another chief concern is safety. Gas-fueled fires in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover have brought an element of fear to some western Massachusetts residents.
"One person killed, many others injured. Gas is explosive. It is dangerous," Nathan added.
The Columbia Reliability Project includes a six-mile, 12-inch pipe from Agawam to Holyoke and a two mile loop.
"We are in a climate emergency right now and our world cannot afford more gas," Nathan explained.
Tuesday night, Western Mass News is told panelists will meet to discuss alternatives.
"I think we have a real opportunity to patch those leaks and use those same pipes, since we already have that pipe system to do geothermal energy," said Danielle Winters with Arise for Social Justice.
However, there are a host of other suggestions.
"I think it's time for the Pioneer Valley to transition to 100 percen renewable energy," said Winters.
Western Mass News reached out to both Kinder Morgan, as well as Columbia Gas. We have not yet heard back.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at First Churches in Northampton.
