NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protests are happening across the country Wednesday night, including in western Mass. People are calling for the vote of every ballot cast in this year's election to be counted.
One protestor told Western Mass News he believes the mail-in option needed to be made available to keep those who didn't want to go to the polls on Election Day safe, and he believes they should count.
"We were told that a vote by mail was the safest way in a pandemic," he said. "Who wants to stand in those three or four-hour lines and then go into a crowded indoor space to vote? The mail-in ballots are important to represent a huge part of our citizenry."
More demonstrations are organizing across the state, our area on Thursday, and possibly further into the weekend.
