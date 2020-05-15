NORTHAMPTON/CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's now been over a week since the state-wide face cover order has been in place and in Northampton, their order requires you to wear one inside public places and outside despite being more than six feet away from people.
Most people believe that everyone should wear a face cover because it is easy to do. Also, law enforcement is on the lookout for those who don’t.
“It's important especially when you’re with people or near people who you don’t know what type of condition they have," said Northampton resident Max Pollard.
Pollard is one of many Northampton residents who was walking around wearing a face covering. Something that is a new normal in town and some folks thinks it is simple to just do.
“It doesn’t impede anything. It doesn’t cause me any harm and like it's pretty easy to do. I’m fine with it," said Northampton resident Charley Reade.
But in downtown Northampton, not everyone walking around was wearing a mask. Despite the new order that was put in place this week.
Now in the city, you must be one inside public places and outside despite being more than six feet away from people.
“If I see somebody not wearing a mask-like that guy on a bike I’m not going to yell at them or anything," Reade noted.
Speaking of wearing masks and bike rides, Vanessa Coates-Cooney often takes walks on the bike path in downtown Northampton.
“I will wear my mask. It's a little bit a pain in the butt just because you get hot and you don’t want to wear it anymore and you want to take it off for a little bit, but it's really important to keep it on and deal with those little problems," Coates-Cooney explained.
Law enforcement across western Mass is now enforcing face mask orders, including in Chicopee. That's where police said there was an incident where someone walked inside Walmart without a mask.
"Security had stopped them and told them they need to wear a face covering. The person became belligerent. Started swearing at security. I went passed security in towards the store. The employees stopped this person again. Told them there was a requirement to come into the store with a face covering," said Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson Michael Wilk.
That person left Walmart before police arrived, but because of surveillance video, they were sent a three-hundred dollar fine in the mail.
Now Northampton Police Department will give up to the same $300 fine as Chicopee if you refuse to wear a face covering.
