NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's almost time to say goodbye to 2020, but New Year's Eve in western Mass. looks much different than usual.
The streets are pretty quiet here in downtown Northampton. The city would normally be flooded with people right about now. But this New Year's Eve, like most of 2020, is different.
The assistant general manager of Fitzwilly's, Ryan Keech, told Western Mass News it's eerie to see the city this empty on this holiday season.
"It’s different, to say the least, we usually have three bars going [and] three bartenders. The place is usually so crowded you can’t walk around, but we’re making do with what we’ve got this year and making the best of it," he said.
Keech also said the restaurant still has dinner reservations set for Thursday night. Although, there currently is a 90-minute limit and a 9:30 p.m. close time due to COVID-19 precautions. He's glad they are still expecting a decent turnout.
Meanwhile, Northampton's annual First Night celebration is virtual this year. There would be live music and a ball drop, but this year there is no in-person entertainment.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, hear more from businesses on their expectations for the night.
