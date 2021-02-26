NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton business has come up with a ‘cool’ way to keep people warm while dining outdoors.
The Deck at Union Station officially opened ten outdoor heated igloos for pandemic safe winter outdoor dining. Owner Jeremiah Micka told Western Mass News that after a major outdoor expansion last year and record-breaking attendance in 2020, he’s excited to introduce a fun and pandemic-friendly way to serve customers.
“We put them up behind us here and they've been a huge success so far,” Micka noted.
The igloos, which are located at Pleasant Street in Northampton, opened up to the public last week and sold out fast and they are almost sold out again for this weekend.
“We've got heat in each one of them. We can get them up to about 80 degrees,” Micka explained.
Each 10’ by 10’ igloo fits four to six people and is sanitized for at least 15 minutes before the next group arrives. Severs also never enter the tent. You just unzip your igloo and they pass your food to you.
“We've got some rechargeable lanterns that we put right in the center of the table and they change colors, so if it’s really cold or it’s raining, when you change the color is when the server will come out,” Micka said.
The deck's igloos are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but next week, Micka is hoping to expand hours to include Wednesday and Thursday as well.
To reserve your spot, all you have to do is call ahead.
Although we're nearing the end of winter, Micka said he plans to keep the igloos up until May and for years to come.
“The experience is really kinda cool, like you're going into, it's like a camping trip almost…It just feels like your own personal restaurant. It’s definitely a neat experience, definitely something to try out,”
