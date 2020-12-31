NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's almost time to say goodbye to 2020, but New Year's Eve in western Mass. looks much different than usual.
The streets are pretty quiet here in downtown Northampton. The city would normally be flooded with people right about now. But this New Year's Eve, like most of 2020, is different.
The assistant general manager of Fitzwilly's, Ryan Keech, told Western Mass News it's eerie to see the city this empty on this holiday season.
"It’s different, to say the least, we usually have three bars going [and] three bartenders. The place is usually so crowded you can’t walk around, but we’re making do with what we’ve got this year and making the best of it," he said.
Keech also said the restaurant still has dinner reservations set for Thursday night. Although, there currently is a 90-minute limit and a 9:30 p.m. close time due to COVID-19 precautions. He's glad they are still expecting a decent turnout.
Over at Building 8 Brewing, less foot traffic this holiday is making an impact.
"You just don’t have that sector of people trying your beer being able to sit down and get a pint of it," said the manager of Building 8 Brewing O'Brian Tomalin.
Despite the mostly quiet streets, some said the city still looks more alive than it has in a while.
"It’s more active than it was before the pandemic hit in March or April," said Northampton resident Michael Hooker. "It was a total dead zone here for a couple of months, so it’s kind of, happening."
Meanwhile, Northampton's annual First Night celebration is virtual this year. There would be live music and a ball drop, but this year there is no in-person entertainment.
