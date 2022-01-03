NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Public Schools operated under a staggered opening on Monday. Some students returned to the classroom after winter break, while others had an extra day off.
“The transition of the staggered opening that we did this week was to allow all students to be pool tested on the first day of school,” said Northampton Public Schools Supt. John Provost
All Northampton elementary schools were closed Monday as part of the districts staggered opening plan. Meanwhile, JFK Middle School and Northampton High School opened at regular time with students participating in pool COVID-19 testing.
“We have about 70 percent of the students in the district who are participating in pool testing,” Provost explained.
Students told Western Mass News that they are thankful the district is implementing extra measures to keep everyone healthy.
“I think it’s a good idea because obviously people are going to parties and stuff over break, it’s good to be safe and get everyone tested,” said Shiloh Hammarland, a twelfth grader at Northampton High School.
Provost said the increased precautions taken at the schools is due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. He added that many students may have traveled during the break, so it's better to be safe than sorry.
“I actually am a parent of two students here and I am happy they are doing this. I think it helps us all out…so I think it’s wonderful that we work together as a community our kids are protected and we’re just helping one another,” said Annamaria Piccininno of Northampton.
The district also distributed KN-95 masks to all staff members Sunday afternoon as they say it allows better protection from the virus. Provost said they had about 9,000 left for students and those masks will come in handy as the district is expecting to see the peak of holiday COVID-19 cases in the next several weeks.
“The rule for this week is that students are to wear either KN-95 or surgical mask. Cloth masks are not allowed,” Provost added.
Pooled testing will be implemented at Northampton elementary schools on Tuesday. Due to mold remediation at the beginning of the school year, Northampton High and JFK Middle School are one day behind the elementary schools, so this week's staggered start will align the last day of school across the district.
