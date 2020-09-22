NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A social worker from Northampton has been awarded the right to continue working from home during the pandemic due to a preexisting condition, but the preliminary victory in court didn't come without a legal struggle.
Gabriel Peeples is a social worker at Clinical Support Options in Northampton, who started a new job as a manager on March 2, just two weeks before the pandemic forced the state into a lockdown.
“I teleworked for over three months before being asked to return to the office,” they said.
As someone who suffers from asthma, heading back into the office came with a great deal of stress, anxiety, and potential danger.
“Just dealing with my health and safety while also trying to be present for my clients and my staff who were dealing with similar issues working remotely,” they said.
Peeples argued that after three months of successfully working via telehealth, that should be able to continue, but the employer pushed back saying the job of a social worker is an essential service.
“I guess I needed medical accommodation for my asthma, and my doctor’s advisement was that I continue to work remotely from my house. That was accepted, and then it was not,” Peeples said.
That’s why Peeples reached out to a local law firm for help.
“There wasn’t a real individualized assessment of bringing Gabriel in particular back to the office. It was more of a blanket all managers need to come back,” said Christa Douaihy, attorney for Heisler, Feldman & McCormick P.C.
After taking the case to court, a preliminary injunction was issued meaning that for at least 60 days, Peeples can continue working remotely until a final decision is made.
“The court found that Gabriel continuing to telework is not an undue burden on the employer,” Douaihy said. “What the court did was intervene for Gabriel’s rights to be protected under the ADA.”
For anyone in a similar situation, they explained how the Americans with Disabilities Act could help.
“The Americans with Disabilities Act, which entitles a qualified worker to a reasonable accommodation if one is needed to perform their job and their essential duties of the job -- I would suggest that anyone who has questions of what their rights are for both employers employees they consult with the Equal Opportunities Commission which is the ECO,” Douaihy said.
Moving forward, it’s still unclear if Peeples will be granted long term relief, but from a legal standpoint, the injunction is a step in the right direction.
“Our hope is that they continue to accommodate their need until their medical providers can determine that it’s safe for them to return to the office,” she said.
In a statement provided to Western Mass News, Peeples’ employer at Clinical and Support Options said in part, “Clinical & Support Options is in the unique and challenging position of having to balance the safety of our employees with the fulfillment of being an essential services behavioral health provider… With specific regard to Gabriel Peebles, this is an ongoing court case... I can tell you that Gabriel has not been terminated, and termination was never considered.”
