SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Election Day is four weeks away, and mail-in ballots are expected to be an overwhelming choice for voters this year due to the pandemic.
More than half of registered voters in Northampton have already requested mail-in ballots.
In the November election in 2016, the city of Northampton had a 93 percent voter turnout. That’s out of 20,000 registered voters.
For 2020, they already have more than 10,000 mail-in ballot requests.
Northampton City Clerk Pamela Powers said that is a large number.
“It is considered a lot,” she said. “In 2016, for the last presidential, we had only about 1,000 ballots that were actually mailed in.”
With more than 10,000 mail-in ballot requests for the city of Northampton, the city clerk said she expects a 98 percent voter turnout versus a 93 percent voter turnout in 2016.
“It’s getting kits ready that contains the ballot,” she said. It’s helping people understand how they can get their ballot back to us.”
Powers said folks in Northampton are already letting their voices be heard.
“We have about 25 ballots that have already been returned,” she said. “We mailed them out on Friday. And another batch went out on Monday.”
Western Mass News checked in with the Springfield election commissioner, and three weeks ago they had just over 16,000 mail-in ballot requests.
“So as of today, not including what we received in the mail today, we have a little over 20,000,” Commissioner Gladys Oyola said.
The numbers are expected to keep going up in the days and weeks ahead. Oyola is anticipating about 25,000 mail-in ballot requests. This is as Oyola and her team are starting to mail out the ballots to Springfield voters.
“We actually just received our ballots from the secretary of state over the weekend, so we are in the process of packing them to be mailed out today and tomorrow,” he said.
Oyola said the mail-in ballots should start arriving at homes on Thursday.
