NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A stand-out conducted in Northampton where protesters gathered against the budget cuts at UMass Amherst.
An organizer, who is part of the Professional Staff Union (PSU), told Western Mass News they want to call attention to the budget cuts happening across the state's public higher education system. They said this not only affects the quality of programs at public institutions, but also the communities.
"We are going to get through this crisis, it's just a matter of how we get through it, and we can support our students and young people in Massachusetts by investing in higher education," said the co-chair of PSU, Risa Silverman. "To me, that's the most important thing. This crisis is hard on young people, and so we can invest rather than dis-invest, which will hurt us in the long run."
More stand-outs are taking place across western Mass. on Friday, with both in North Adams and Pittsfield.
