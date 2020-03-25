NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local high school senior is donating face shields to hospitals who need supplies because of the coronavirus outbreak and he is doing it in a pretty unique way....with a 3D printer!
Western Mass News spoke with the student over Facetime and has the exclusive story.
Emmanuel Ceuvas is making the best out of not having school because of the coronavirus pandemic by doing something most would not expect...
"So right now I am making a face shield here is an example of the one I’m using this will never go to a hospital since it was the first one I made this keeps the germs away from the ones that I’m printing," Ceuvas explained.
Ceuvas is a senior at Northampton High School with a passion for engineering.
He told Western Mass News how he is using his 3D printer to make face shields to donate to hospitals.
"This little plastic part is what is 3D printed in about 40 minutes from my 3D printer and I attach an elastic band and then I use a film screen," Ceuvas explained.
He told us that the plastic band would take about two to three hours to normally make, but he modified his 3D printer, to speed up the process.
Cuevas shows us through Facetime how it works.
"Right now it’s printing to face shields the little brackets that I showed you guys. Here comes the filming in the spool is fed through a loop that I made there is a distributor system that pulls it goes through this little white hose down into this little sensor and this little sensor is heated to 420°C so around that 450 Fahrenheit and then it melts it and creates a little layer by layer adhesion where it all sticks together in one piece," Ceuvas explained.
Ceuvas said it's a great feeling to be able to give back.
"Amazingly, it’s a little overwhelming thinking I’m going to be doing so much to help the hospitals at the same time it’s a good feeling that I’m able to make a difference in the community with what I know in the knowledge that I can contribute to people
If you’re interested in helping Ceuvas to continue making 3D printed supplies, he has set up a GoFundMe page. You can click here to access his page.
