NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As a second woman steps forward alleging sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Northampton High School students are showing their support for the women.
Monday afternoon, students walked out of class as part of a national walkout and moment of solidarity.
Dozens of Northampton High School students stood in front of the school today to show support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has come forward alleging sexual assault from Kavanaugh.
“I think a lot of times, high schoolers sending a message is really powerful and attracts the attentions of adults and that’s what we need to do to end sexual assault," said organizer Adelaide Greene.
Organizers told Western Mass News that this walk-out was planned in under 24 hours and had the support of the school administration.
“I really thought it was such an important issue and I really wanted to let everyone else in the school know that," said Northampton High freshman Kamini Waldman.
Several students wore black and held signs to show their support with Dr. Ford and all sexual assault victims.
“I think when you see other people, and especially people in power and celebrities, coming forward about harassment and assault it can make you feel more safe coming forward," Greene said.
Waldman added, "It takes an incredible amount of confidence to be able to put yourself out there and talk about what happened to you and I am in complete support of anyone and everyone who decides to say something.”
Waldman said that as a high schooler, she knows that consent is a mandatory thing and she hopes that after today that message is shared with all of her peers.
“It’s not so much about saying no, as much as it is about saying yes and that you have the right to change your mind," Waldman added.
As for Dr. Ford, she will testify in an open-hearing before the Senate judiciary committee on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.