NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students are taking a stand at Northampton High School. They walked out of class today to demand living wages for all Northampton public school teachers.
More than dozen students walked out of class around 11 a.m. Friday, holding up signs chanting 'fund our future.'
We should point out students had a previously scheduled half-day, so they actually walked out 20 minutes before the dismissal bell rang.
The students are weighing in on the side of teachers as contract negotiations with the city have stalled.
The students said that they see the toll low wages have on school employees. They see their teachers forced to take additional jobs on top of their normal school day.
On Monday, Northampton teachers are planning to implement work-to-rule, which means they will be only working the hours they are assigned to. They will not be available before or after school at all.
Students at the high school said this will have a big impact on them.
We reached out to the school superintendent and the mayor for reaction. Both declined to comment on the walk-out.
More on this story on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.