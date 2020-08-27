NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been four days since a Wisconsin police officer shot Jacob Blake, sparking nights of protests and a strike for many professional sports teams.
But now, two local teens are taking action to make sure their voices are heard.
Two 14-year-old girls said they are organizing a protest to stand in solidarity with Jacob Blake and bring the western Mass. community together against police brutality.
"Black lives matter, and there needs to be a change," said protest organizer Angela Rivero.
Rivero and Yosola Camille told Western Mass News they were outraged when they learned 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot several times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"His ability to march and protest for himself right now has been taken from him, so we want to do it in honor of him and against police brutality," Rivero explained.
The girls are organizing a protest right here in western Mass, they plan to march to the Northampton Police Department, holding signs and chanting, and they hope their message will be clear.
"It’s an outlet for me to get my emotions out and for me to show how passionate I am about this cause, for us to stand up to the police, for us to stand up to these people who are oppressive towards the Black community in America," Rivero said.
This comes amid protests all over the country after the death of George Floyd.
Dozens of demonstrators have gathered across several communities here in western Mass. to support the Black Lives Matter movement. The girls said it’s now up to the younger generation to make the changes they want to see in the world.
"Our job for us who are younger is to educate the older generation, and just see that there are things happen that are an eye-opener and need to be solved and fixed," said organizer Yosola Camille.
Camille and Rivero are also the founders of an organization called 'The Black Room'. They use interior and exterior designing to bring Black culture and history to rooms in homes, schools, and businesses, and the teens said they want people to know you are never too young to make a difference.
"Just know that your voice and opinion are heard and your voice and opinion matters. Even if you think the slightest thing won't help, it most certainly will," Camille said.
Protesters will meet at Sheldon Field in Northampton on September 5.
