NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society announced the postponement of the originally scheduled 2020 Three County Fair to September 3-6, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from fair officials Monday.
Officials began outlining an alternative fair for exhibitors only and limited agricultural competitions to take place with approval from local officials and within existing guidelines, protocols and restrictions for both indoor and outdoor events under the Massachusetts Reopening Plan, the statement said.
“At this time, large venues and sizable crowds are still prohibited until vaccines or treatments are developed, which is in place out of precaution and in the best interest of the general public, including our fairgoers” James Przypek, general manager of the Three County Fair, said in the statement. “We did our due diligence and prepared to operate with new measures in place for fairgoer safety and held out as long as we could, but the large venue restrictions make the originally scheduled fair improbable.”
Three County Fair “2.0” would take place on the same days over Labor Day weekend this year but will be closed to the public, the statement said. Competitions will be limited to only two different livestock shows per day to stay below the current capacity limitations, and exhibitors who enter the Exhibit Hall competitions, including arts and crafts, baking, needlework and photography among other features will be required to drop off their entries in advance with judging taking place on Friday, the statement said.
The anticipated schedule for the Three County Fair “2.0” is:
- Friday, September 4 – Exhibit Hall Judging
- Saturday, September 5 – Boer Goat & Youth Oxen Shows
- Sunday, September 6 – Adult & Youth Dairy Shows
- Monday, September 7 – Youth Rabbit & Sheep Shows
“You don’t get to be the longest-running agricultural fair in the country without being able to adapt, adjust and evolve,” Przypek said. “Hitting the reset button on this year’s fair and being able to conduct a handful of competitions helps us fulfill our mission to promote agriculture in the three western Mass counties that we represent. We have a duty to all of our supporters to continue with this purpose to keep the next generation engaged in the agricultural education and science that helps sustain our everyday lives here in the Pioneer Valley.”
More information on the Three County Fair “2.0” and how to enter one of this year’s competitions can be found on the company’s website.
