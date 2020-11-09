(WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton's public health director has issued an order suspending all sports and recreation activities that involve close, sustained contact until further notice.
The new order will go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.
“Now is the time to take extra precautionary measures in the face of rising cases nationwide and in Massachusetts...While data shows that normal in-person school activities have not been shown to be problematic for spreading the coronavirus, close-contact sports activities represent a higher risk for our children and our community," said Northampton Public Health Director Merridith O'Leary.
The city noted that suspended activities and sports include, but are not limited to:
- Football
- Soccer
- Baseball
- Softball
- Volleyball
- Wrestling
- Rugby
- Basketball
- Lacrosse
- Ice hockey
- Competitive cheer
- Martial arts
- Ultimate frisbee
All sports and activities that wish to be exempt from this order must submit their safety plans to the city's public health department before resuming practices and games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.