NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton City Council will meet to reaffirm their position on Question 3 ahead of November's general election.
Question 3 is about transgender anti-discrimination, and whether or not the state should repeal the law that went into effect two years ago.
Question 3 is all about the "Bathroom Bill", which went into effect a little over two years ago.
The law added gender identity to the list of prohibited grounds for discrimination in a public place, meaning it's illegal to discriminate against someone in Massachusetts based on how you think they're supposed to look.
This coming November, voters will be able to decide if this law should be repealed or stay in effect.
Those in favor of Question 3, meaning a 'yes' vote on it, say the existing law keeps Massachusetts welcoming to everyone, preventing discrimination in places like stories, restaurants, and bathrooms for transgender people.
Those looking to repeal law, meaning they'll be voting 'no' on Question 3, say that gender identity is far too vague of a term and prevents men from entering a woman's bathroom, locker room, or dressing room.
On Wednesday night in Northampton, city councilors will meet to reaffirm their position on Question 3, which is a total commitment of it.
They're urging residents of Northampton to vote 'yes' on the ballot question on November, 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.