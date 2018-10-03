NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton has been voted one of the best small cities in America.
The website Thrillist named the up-and-coming Hampshire County city as one of the perfect places to call home before they become too popular.
"Yeah, it's pretty cool," Northampton resident Liz Greene tells us.
According to the website Thrillist, Northampton is the place to be, and the people living there agree.
Part of the reason? They feel safe.
"I bet you could sleep here with your doors unlocked," stated Northampton resident Michael Kruslak.
The college town is also a cultural hotspot, giving the some 39,000 residents the experience of a city much bigger.
"Anything you really want you can get here," continued Michael. "There are a lot of unique stories here that probably carry a lot of one-of-a-kind things."
"I love the people and their commitment to local," said Liz. "Their commitment to agriculture here, as well as the culture of academics and inclusivity."
"We have eighty or so restaurants," says Northampton's director of Planning and Sustainability Wayne Feiden. "The fact that we have 25% of our city is open space and you can hike for miles. The fact that we have twelve miles of bike paths. The fact that we show up on a lot of lists for being one of the best art cities for a small community."
Wayne tells Western Mass News that they're constantly evolving.
"Communities that have one-trick ponies," continued Wayne. "They lose their retail and they get in trouble. We lose retail, no question. You look at empty storefronts and people left, but it has been backfilled."
Despite making the list, people living in the city say it's not without its problems.
"Too expensive," Northampton resident Raymond Asbin tells us.
"It's just really hard to find a place that they can't afford," said Northampton resident Ruthy Woodring.
Wayne tells Western Mass News affordable housing is something the city is always working on improving.
"We've supported new apartments downtown," says Wayne. "We have 150 that have either just opened or are about to open in the last year."
Northampton is one of fifteen up-and-coming cities Thrillist recognized.
Portland, Maine was the next closest destination.
To view the full list, click or tap here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.