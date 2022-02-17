NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Northampton Police said 23-year-old Omar Rios-Robles of Holyoke stabbed a fellow Walmart employee just after 5:00 Thursday morning while on break.
According to court documents, Robles is a maintenance employee at Walmart.
police say an argument stemmed from the victim spilling milk and not cleaning it up.
robles told police while outside the victim punched him in the face.
witnesses say robles then stabbed the victim.
It landed the victim in the hospital and robles in police custody.
“On allegations alleged here today on February 17th, 2022 the city of Northampton by the Northampton Police Department assault and battery of a dangerous weapon. sir, are you asking the court to appoint an attorney to represent you? Yes.”
According to the court documents both robles and the victim work overnight shifts at Walmart. The store manager told police overnight employees use store-issued box-cutters that are equipped with safety blades and could not injure someone.
when police searched robles and his vehicle they did not find any weapons. But one of the officers noted robles can be seen on security camera footage driving away after the incident. then came back 10 minutes later. Police said that’s enough time for robles to discard the knife.
Robles was released today on a promise to appear in court next month. But he must stay at least 50 yards away from the victim. 20 yards if they work a shift together.
