NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--20 immigrants gathered on the grounds of the Hampshire County Courthouse to be sworn in as United States citizens Friday.
The ceremony was organized by the by Center for New Americans in partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Becoming a U.S. citizen is a long process that includes completing an application, studying U.S. history and civics, and taking part in an interview with an immigration officer.
