NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Northampton is working with Cooley Dickinson Hospital to provide face masks to those who need them.
This comes after they order everyone to wear a face-covering in the city if social distancing is not possible.
Northampton received over 2,500 requests for face coverings this past week and now officials are asking Cooley Dickinson for help.
When the coronavirus pandemic first started many people donated face coverings to health care workers at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Now they’re looking to help those outsides of the hospital by giving out the face coverings people are still donating.
“We learned that there were a lot of other organizations in the community who needed those and could use them. Practically after the official mandate came out that we all wear face masks anytime, we’re out in public," said President and CEO of Cooley Dickinson Healthcare Joanne Marqusee.
Marqusee told Western Mass News they're working with the city to make a one-stop-shop mask program.
“When we realized and heard from that, they have this need for other people to have masks and then we could then be a partner with them to both accept the mask. A lot easier for someone who wants to donate 100 masks to come to one place," Marqusee
Marqusee also wanted to remind everyone that wearing a mask does not mean you don't have to worry about social distancing.
“I worry a little bit that people will think oh I am wearing a mask, so I don’t need to do other things. That’s not the case. You need to do all of it and continue to stay at home as much as possible," Marqusee noted.
Information on how you can get a mask if you live in Northampton, you can click here.
