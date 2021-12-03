NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Northampton's annual toy exchange made a comeback Friday night.
The exchange was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The toy exchange is seeking children's books, complete games and puzzles (in their original boxes), baby and toddler toys, dolls, costumes, and model cars. Outdoor play and sports items will also be accepted.
If you missed the Friday night kickoff, clean, unused toys can be brought to Northampton High School Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
