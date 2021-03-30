NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton policing review commission presented their recommendations to the mayor and city council Tuesday night.
The commission completed a 58-page report last week.
Part of which calls for a new city department to respond to certain 9-1-1 calls.
The proposed Department of Community Care would send specially trained, un-armed staff to mental health and substance use calls, as the commission would like to make very clear instead of armed police officers.
"The alternatives that we're talking about and the creation of that department it's no police involvement. So when we're talking about correspondents, we're talking about peer trained plus somebody else that is not a cop," one commission member said.
The commission's other suggestions include capping overtime, changing internal affairs investigations, and re-evaluating the department's staffing needs.
