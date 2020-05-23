NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The farmers market in Northampton kicked off its 49th season today!
Officials said they are starting with only a couple vendors for now, but are hoping to have more as the season goes on.
Western Mass News spoke with one employee to find out how the market plans to maintain social distancing.
"We have a one-way flow in our market today. Only six people allowed in the market at a time. Just doing all the things that we need to do in this time," said Northampton Farmers' Market employee, Eva Gerstle.
Gerstle told Western Mass News the market is also making sure that everyone is wearing a mask and spraying customers' hands with sanitizer on the way in.
She also said the market is eager for a good season.
"We're looking forward to many more," Gerstle noted.
The farmer's market is open on Gothic Street every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. for seniors and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the general public.
