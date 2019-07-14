The festival is recieving backlash for not putting up the balloons that were planned to be put up at the event.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northeast Balloon Festival was this weekend in Northampton.

The event featured food trucks and hot air balloon rides.

The company hosting the festival had received backlash in New Hampshire and Connecticut for running out of food in events they put on there.

A vendor at the event said people have been posting on Facebook that they were disappointed because the balloons were not being put up like they were advertised to be.

Robyn Whitney, who is part of the Gray Raven Farm spoke about her reaction towards the balloons.

"But then yesterday they were supposed to go up at certain times but I think I maybe saw one and that was it," Whitney said.

The festival was at Three County Fairgrounds and ran from Friday through Sunday.

