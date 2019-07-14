NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northeast Balloon Festival was this weekend in Northampton.
The event featured food trucks and hot air balloon rides.
The company hosting the festival had received backlash in New Hampshire and Connecticut for running out of food in events they put on there.
A vendor at the event said people have been posting on Facebook that they were disappointed because the balloons were not being put up like they were advertised to be.
Robyn Whitney, who is part of the Gray Raven Farm spoke about her reaction towards the balloons.
"But then yesterday they were supposed to go up at certain times but I think I maybe saw one and that was it," Whitney said.
The festival was at Three County Fairgrounds and ran from Friday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.