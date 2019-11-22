NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County priest has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, said that Father Thomas Lisowski, pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Northfield, will be on leave pending an investigation into "an allegation of inappropriate behavior involving a vulnerable adult."
Dupont added that the move was done "out of an abundance of caution" and "should not be seen as a finding" against Lisowski.
Lisowski reportedly disputes the claim and has asserted his innocence.
Appropriate public authorities and agencies have been alerted to the matter. The diocese will also conduct an investigation, but not until others have completed their investigations and indicate to church officials that they can proceed.
Dupont explained that the diocese remains committed to responding to allegations involving clergy, religious, volunteers, and lay employees. Those with a concern or complaint can contact their Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance at (413) 452-0624 or toll-free at (800) 842-9055, or via email at reportabuse@diospringfield.org.
