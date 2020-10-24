(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northwestern District Attorney's office announced, on Saturday, that officers were able to collect a total of 3,533 pounds of unused, wanted, and expired drugs for this year's 19th Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Mary Carey, the spokesperson for the Northwestern D.A.'s office, told Western Mass News they saw a 50 percent increase in the town of Athol along with both Hampshire and Franklin County compared to the typical amount collected from previous years.
There was a total of 2,639 pounds collected in Hampshire County and a total of 894 in Franklin County and Athol. These results increased in comparison to the last time the event was held, which was October 26 of last year, when officials were able to collect 2,108 pounds locally.
Maria Sotolongo, director of the Drug Diversion & Treatment Program for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, and organizer of Drug Take Back Day, released a statement, saying:
"What an amazing turn out today for the Drug Take Back! We're so grateful to all the police departments and community members for participating in such an important event."
There have now been more than 60,000 pounds collected locally since the start of the first Drug Take Back Day, which was established by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2010. The purpose of the event is to raised awareness of the importance of removing drugs from medicine cabinets to prevent their misuse.
The Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan also released a statement on the success of this year's event, saying:
"We know that among teens who have used prescription drugs to get high, most obtain them not from drug dealers or the internet, but the family medicine cabinet. As the pandemic has persisted, the national crisis of addiction and drug overdoses has not abated. Data from our office show that opioid-related overdoses in Hampshire and Franklin counties have increased 15 percent during the first four months of 2020, compared to 2019. Getting unwanted and expired drugs out of circulation is something we all can do to help combat this crisis."
Once the drugs were collected, they were later boxed, sealed, and brought by local police or the sheriff's officers to the Community Eco Power in Agawam for incineration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.