Northwestern D.A.'s office investigating unattended death at Granby home.

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an unattended death at a Granby home.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, tells us that the body of a deceased male was located inside a home on Pleasant Street Sunday afternoon.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim and it is unclear if foul play is suspected.
This incident remains under investigation by the Granby Police Department and State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.