SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the first snowfall of the season comes the first shoveling of the season, but with the stretched out storm, how long do you have to shovel the sidewalks before getting ticketed?
Shoveling: it's a distinct sound that comes with every snowstorm.
"Today has been a surprise. There’s a whole lot of stuff coming down. There’s snow, there’s sleet, there’s another layer of snow for good measure. It's hard to figure out when to go out and clear the snow," said Lee Chambers of Springfield.
As people dug themselves out of the snow in Springfield, Western Mass News decided to pitch in.
It's a chore that Chirah Colman was willing to do, even on her day off from school.
"[Reporter: Why do you have to shovel?] Because I like to help my grandma," Colman said.
Colman told Western Mass News that even though she'd rather be playing in the snow, she's willing to do some heavy lifting to keep others safe.
"I was walking to school and I also fell because it was slippery. I want you guys to shovel your sidewalks, so you don't fall and slip like my mom and grandma and me," Colman added.
In the city of Springfield, you have 24 hours after the snow, sleet, and freezing rain has ended to clear your sidewalks. Otherwise, you'll face a fine of $50.
It's important to remember to not only shovel your sidewalks, but also dig out those fire hydrants.
"Stay inside, have a fun drink, a lot of hot chocolate, be happy, but get your walkways cleared first," Chambers said.
