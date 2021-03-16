SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday was the first day that people who pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine using the state's new system will be notified that an appointment is ready for them.
This comes as there’s a new positive twist in the state’s supply.
Officials with the state’s COVID-19 command center confirmed an additional 8,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are making their way to the Bay State this week.
An unexpected bonus considering health officials weren't expecting to get any more until the end of March.
Officials with the state’s COVID-19 command center confirmed to Western Mass News 170,000 first doses are making their way to the Bay State this week.
A shipment that includes 8,000 single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines, something officials describe as a modest increase in supply. But this supply does not go to locations using the federal retail pharmacy programs.
“Really we need another 80,000, and we need another 800,000 to meet the kind of demand we have here in the Commonwealth,” Joint COVID-19 Committee Co-Chair Senator Jo Comerford said.
Western Mass News spoke with Senator Comerford on the state’s rollout plan.
As the co-chair of the legislature’s joint COVID-19 oversight committee, she said she has asked state health officials for more information on how vaccines are distributed and who gets which shot.
“We don’t know what the current theory is about getting Johnson and Johnson out to as you say hard to reach people. I think the legislature should know that theory,” Senator Comerford said.
Information she said is critical in situations like these.
“When we see added doses coming into the Commonwealth we have some sense of how they will be prioritized where they will be apportioned,” Senator Comerford said.
In the meantime, Senator Comerford said she understands why Massachusetts residents are lacking confidence in the rollout program. She said the lack of vaccine sites in her home Hampshire County has forced people to drive to Worcester, Berkshire County, and elsewhere to get protected.
“At present, folks have to travel a greater distance to get the vaccine, rather than having it just in their backyard where it belongs frankly,” Senator Comerford explained.
Governor Charlie Baker said in a tweet that his administration will "release the schedule for all remaining groups" in the vaccine plan on Wednesday morning.
