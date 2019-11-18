WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Recent deadly car versus deer accidents in the state are prompting calls for drivers to be on the lookout for animals on the road, particularly this time of year.
Insurance companies said November, traditionally, has the highest number of claims for animal collisions.
Would you really know what to do if a deer came out of nowhere onto the road you're traveling? Tonight, we get answers on avoiding a major collision and, if it does happen, how to make sure you have the right insurance.
Last Friday morning, a deadly accident on 495. A car struck a deer, disabling the car in middle lane. A good Samaritan pulled over to help and was struck and killed by another car.
Last Thursday night, in Freetown, a driver swerved to avoid deer. A 16 year old was killed.
"We just had a deer strike two days ago. No one, thankfully, was injured," said Hampden Police Sgt. Michael Cooney.
Cooney told Western Mass News, deer are everywhere this time of year.
"This is the mating season and the deer are very active," Cooney noted.
It can happen in an instant. A deer jumps out into your path, seemingly out of nowhere. This time of year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said deer are most active and generally at dawn and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The institute said drive defensively and use high beams. That phrase, like a deer caught in headlights is true. However, Cooney noted, "But with the high beams, they do project further down the road, you will be able to see any type of threat at a greater distance."
Also, slow down. Those deer crossing signs are there for a reason.
If a deer is in your path, seemingly frozen, and you have time, blow your horn long and loud. "That will alert the deer of your presence and generally, they'll run off," Cooney added.
Where there's one deer, assume they have friends.
"If you see one deer, make the assumption that there are several others that may be entering into the road," Cooney said.
Also, brake. Don't swerve.
"That probably is the worst thing you could do because there's the potential of swerving into oncoming traffic, or swerving off the road into a telephone pole or a tree. Your best bet is to continue to drive straight and break very, very hard. If you hit the deer, you hit the deer," Cooney said.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said most deaths associated with animal strikes happen when the vehicle swerves and runs off the road
That's the human cost.
November sees the highest number of animal strike claims, averaging about $3,500. February, the lowest month with $2,800.
"Make sure they have Part 9 comprehensive coverage, so that they have coverage for deer," said John Sweeney with John S. Sweeney Insurance of West Springfield.
Sweeney said spend a few extra dollars to lower your deductible.
"Most people carry a lower deductible in comprehensive. It's maybe five or six dollars to lower your deductible from $500 to a $300, so it makes sense to lower it," Sweeney said.
The Institute for Highway Safety said in the latest numbers available, 211 people were killed in 2017 in crashes involving animal strikes.
