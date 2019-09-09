SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are now seven confirmed human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massassachusetts.
The mosquito born illness has left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition after she tested positive for the disease.
Today and tomorrow, Sudbury officials plan to spray the entire town to help eliminate the threat of EEE.
Many school districts are keeping recess hours indoors to help reduce the risk of young children getting the disease.
Doctors are limiting outdoor activity and reminding everyone to keep bug spray nearby, to keep safe.
Above 96 percent of people who get the virus, experience symptoms of muscle aches, fever and usually recover.
However, in severe cases, EEE can also lead to brain swelling and permanent nerve damage.
Doctors say most people will recover if bitten by an infected mosquito, but for those who don't, mortality rates are as high as 50 percent.
This week, two Massachusetts democrats told Western Mass News their concern over EEE and adresses the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to seek federal research into EEE.
The statement reads,"Though [we] will continue to take steps to minimize the risk of exposure, it is important to explore different medical options to prevent or treat this reoccurring menace."
As of now in the state, 36 communities are at critical risk, 42 are at high stake and 115 are at moderate risk.
