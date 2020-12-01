Motorcycles Crash

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows a man talking on his cellphone at the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

 (Miranda Thompson via AP)

(WGGB/WSHM) -- New information is coming out Tuesday about the deadly crash in New Hampshire involving a West Springfield truck driver and a large group of motorcycle riders back in June of 2019.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is holding a virtual public meeting about the crash that resulted in the deaths of seven people and criminal charges against the driver.

The NTSB laid out their findings and said they believe the cause of the crash was Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's impairment from drugs.

Officials said the West Springfield man was found to have used fentanyl and other drugs roughly 12 hours before the crash.

They also said his erratic driving that caused him to cross the center line and strike the motorcycle group was not consistent with reaching for a drink, like Zhukovskyy claimed.

The findings also revealed that Westfield Transport, who hired Zhukovvsky days before the crash, failed to do a proper background check.

Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, more on today's hearing and we will hear from one of the victims injured in this crash as he reacts to this report.

