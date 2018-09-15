SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been two days since dozens of explosions rocked neighborhoods in eastern Massachusetts, causing many homes to catch on fire.
Many of those effects are still being felt today, with a federal investigation looking into Columbia Gas and other parties underway.
Earlier today, Springfield Police sent more than a dozen officers to assist with recovery and public safety efforts in the Merrimack Valley communities.
All this while residents still search for answers.
"What is my personal reaction to all of this?" asked NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt. "Absolutely devastated."
That's how the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board is describing the aftermath of those explosions in the eastern part of the state.
The NTSB arrived on Friday morning, and have been investigating ever since.
They plan to be on the ground there up to another ten days.
"We're not here on scene to determine the probable cause," continued Sumwalt. "That will occur at a later date. We're here to collect the perishable evidence."
Today, we are learning that Columbia Gas' parent company, Nisource, has a monitoring service in Columbus, Ohio.
It is there where that pressure increase was first noted.
Now, they are tasked with developing a timeline of what happened from what happened from that moment forward, as well as the responders.
Chairman Sumwalt says that they are going to look into more of the company's safety system, and safety culture.
"We are very interested to understand the operations of Columbia Gas," stated Sumwalt. "We'll be looking at record keeping, procedural compliance, procedures, their training, [and[ the oversight of their contractors."
In addition, they will look at events dating back to three weeks and whether or not customers complained about gas odors in the area.
"We want to see if there was an increase in the number of these complaints, and," says Sumwalt. "See how Columbia Gas may have responded to those."
With residents and businesses likely returning Sunday morning, officials begin the process of making sure this doesn't happen again.
"We want to find out what happened," continued Sumwalt. "So that other communities don't have to go through the devastation that has occurred right here in this area."
Investigators say it could take up to two years until the investigation is complete, but they will release preliminary information as it becomes available.
Yesterday, Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, handing off control of the recovery efforts from Columbia Gas to Eversource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.