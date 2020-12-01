(WGGB/WSHM) -- New details were released Tuesday about the 2019 crash in New Hampshire that claimed the lives of seven motorcyclists, resulting in criminal charges against a truck driver from West Springfield.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the influence of drugs was likely to blame.
Their findings were presented at a virtual public meeting this morning.
The NTSB findings showed that not only was Volydmyr Zhukovskyy impaired by drugs, but multiple safeguards designed to keep dangerous drivers off the road failed.
One of the survivors of the crash hopes to see changes going forward.
“I had to relive the accident again,” said crash victim Josh Morin.
Morin was injured in June 2019 when a pick-up truck and trailer driven by Zhukovskyy crossed the center line and struck a group of motorcyclists.
Seven of Morin’s friends were killed that night in Randolph, NH and Zhukovskyy, from West Springfield, was charged with multiple counts of negligent homicide.
The NTSB discussed how Zhukovskky’s erratic driving did not line up with one of his initial claims.
“This type of operation is not consistent with reaching for a drink,” said NTSB senior accident investigator Dennis Collins.
NTSB officials blamed Zhukuovskyy’s erratic driving on something more dangerous they uncovered in their investigation.
“The driver most likely crossed the center line as a result of the impairment, resulting in his use of multiple drugs,” Collins added.
They also said Westfield Transport, who hired Zhukovskyy days before the crash, failed to ensure the driver was safe.
“The carrier had incomplete driver qualification or DQ files, did not obtain a background check or other required documents,” said NTSB senior highway accident investigator Michael Fox.
As Western Mass News uncovered in the days and weeks following the crash, Zhukovskyy had a past history of driving violations, including one in Connecticut weeks before the crash that the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles failed to properly process.
The NTSB noted that many of the motorcycle riders wore proper helmets.
They also documented that some had alcohol in their systems, but couldn’t measure its role in the crash.
“Although the lead rider was impaired by alcohol, the extent to which his impairment impeded his ability to execute an evasive maneuver could not be determined,” said NTSB investigator Brian Bragonier.
Morin added, “The damage and destruction done to their bikes was in graphic detail. That was hard to swallow.”
As Morin continues to recover, he said the frameworks to get dangerous drivers off the road and the people that oversee them need to be stricter.
“If we don’t get tougher, forget about it,” Morin added.
Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and other charges. He is currently being held in a jail in New Hampshire.
