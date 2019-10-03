WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - We begin with the latest developments in the tragic B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport.
The NTSB just wrapped up their press conference a little while ago.
They spent all day surveying the wreckage at the scene.
The NTSB says, right now, they are going over pictures and videos sent in by the public.
They say surveillance video from the airport shows the timeline of when the plane took off and when it hit the deicing building, which was a difference of eight minutes.
Investigators are interviewing pilots with the Collings Foundation, who they say are all volunteer.
They have requested training records for the flight crew and other workers on the plane.
As for that plane, it was a B-17G.
There are sixteen registered in the United States.
The NTSB says there have been twenty-one accidents that they have investigated, resulting in twenty-three deaths.
These plane have four engines.
The NTSB says the pilot called Air Traffic Control with an engine issue.
They have secured that engine.
The engines are something in question.
"Am I aware of accounts from witnesses that there may have been issues with the engine prior to takeoff? The answer to that is yes. We do have witness statements. Not official statements, but some things that have been sent in to witness and to NTSB.gov that have stated they saw work being conducted on one or two engines prior to takeoff, so that is a question we have, both for the Collings Foundation and for other pilots," Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board tells us.
The NTSB says, tomorrow, they will be documenting all the wreckage and writing down what they see on scene.
