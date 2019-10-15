WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information on the investigation into the B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport two weeks ago, killing seven people and wounding seven others.
Now, the National Transportation Safety Board is releasing their preliminary report on the doomed flight.
NTSB investigators have completed their work on the ground at Bradley, but a report released Tuesday morning sheds a little bit more clarity on what the pilot felt was wrong when he made the decision to return the plane to the airport less than five minutes after takeoff.
The report also ruled out some of the theories that were posed early on in the days after the crash.
According to the report, "an airport lineman at BDL assisted the loadmaster as he added 160 gallons of 100LL aviation fuel to the accident airplane."
That is important because it was questioned as whether or not the plane had the correct fuel. The NTSB has said 100LL fuel is the correct kind of fuel for a B-17.
As the plan took off, it was only in the air for a couple of minutes, according to the report, until "one of the pilots reported to ATC that he wanted to return to the airport."
When asked by ground workers why they were returning, "...and the pilot replied that the airplane had a "rough mag" on the No. 4 engine."
The mag, or magneto, creates a spark to ignite fuel in the engine.
Though there are some issues that have been ruled out in this report, NTSB officials said from the very beginning, there wouldn't be an official cause until a year to 18 months afterwards.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
