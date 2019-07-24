RANDOLPH, NH (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal investigators have released a preliminary report into a deadly crash in New Hampshire that claimed the lives of seven motorcyclists.
The NTSB said that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield was driving the truck that struck the bikers.
In the report, they said Zhukovskyy did not need to have a commercial driver's license, or CDL, because the combined weight of the truck and trailer were less than 26,001 pounds.
The agency, however, noted that "the carrier was subject to federal regulations governing commercial transportation, including driver’s hours of service and drug and alcohol testing."
The NTSB did not release what likely caused the crash.
Zhukovskyy is current being held in New Hampshire.
Three other people were also injured in the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
CLICK HERE to read the preliminary report.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.