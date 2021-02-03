SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The number of doses administered has now surpassed the number of positive cases across the country.
The state has now passed the one year mark of the first case of COVID-19 found in Massachusetts. But things seem to be looking up a bit as more vaccine doses are being distributed across the state and the country.
"We're never going to get to the point where we have fewer vaccines given than we do cases. It would be a horrible sign if that happened, but it won't happen," said Dr. Jonathan Bayuk from Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.
As of Wednesday, on a national level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 26.4 million Americans got at least the first dose of the vaccine. That compares to the 26.1 million positive cases of the virus reported since the pandemic started.
On a state level, as of Monday, a little more than 654,000 vaccines have been distributed statewide, compared to a total of just over 502,000 positive cases.
The weekly number of administered vaccines has been increasing since they started in December, and over the last few weeks, and for almost a month now, the daily number of positive cases has been trending down.
Bayuk told Western Mass News we're moving in the right direction.
"I think as things progress and we get more and more vaccines, we're going to start to see those numbers go way down," Bayuk noted.
Right now, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are leading the way, and the third option by Johnson & Johnson may soon be in the mix pending FDA approval.
But we aren't out of the woods yet. Bayuk said we're still in a bit of a race with daily positive case numbers in the thousands across the Bay State and three COVID-19 variants appearing nationwide, so he's reminding people to stay vigilant.
"This is not the time to relax. This is the absolute wrong time to relax," he said. "Right before the end is not the time to relax. It's stopping swimming right before you get to shore. It doesn't make any sense."
