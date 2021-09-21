SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 case numbers in Springfield continue to go up, despite the city implementing an indoor mask mandate. In addition, the latest positive results are trending very young.
There were 886 cases from last week. More than 20 percent of those were in ages zero to 10. Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that she found that concerning.
"We absolutely believe the numbers do include unvaccinated, but I think the most disturbing number for me is the 0 to 10-year-olds,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Caulton-Harris broke down the COVID-19 case numbers for us. Looking at last week:
- Ages 0 to 10 - 199 cases
- Ages 11 to 20 - 163 cases
- Ages 21 to 30 - 142 cases
That means that people 30 and under make up 57 percent of last week’s positive results. Western Mass News asked Caulton-Harris why she thought cases continue to rise.
"There are many reasons why our numbers continue to rise - the delta variant, the unvaccinated, misinformation, young individuals who are not eligible for vaccines at this point,” Caulton-Harris said.
Looking at the numbers week-by-week in comparison, the week of August 29 saw 547 cases, while the week of September 5 had 499 cases. However, that week's Saturday numbers were included among the 886 cases reported the week of September 12.
One Springfield mom told us her 12-year-old son's school has contacted families about COVID-19 cases.
“I've gotten two phone calls this week from my son's school that people have been positive for COVID and I just tell my son to stay in his own area, stay away from people that may look sick, and keep his face cover on,” said Angelina Cotto.
Vaccination numbers in the city are low compared to the rest of the state, but one Springfield resident believes getting vaccinated is the answer to getting back to normal.
“People who are not vaccinated, they should do a little bit more research and go get the vaccine, so we can all hang out and preferably be maskless soon,” said Essence Eddington.
Speaking of students, Springfield Public Schools is hosting a school-based vaccine clinic on Wednesday at Central High School in partnership with Big Y. They encourage students and their families to come and get the vaccine.
