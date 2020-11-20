BOSTON (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Massachusetts is continuing to climb as the state grapples with a second surge of COVID-19 cases.
There were nearly 920 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 180 in intensive care units.
That’s a significant jump from the approximately 360 reported hospitalized two months ago.
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths increased by 27 on Thursday. The state reported more than 2,500 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On average, about 2,620 cases had been confirmed per day in the seven days running up to Wednesday, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,204, while its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic increased to more than 192,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,645 -- or nearly 64% of all probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Massachusetts is planning to open a field hospital in Worcester to prepare for a possible overflow of COVID-19 patients as the disease continues to surge again in the state.
