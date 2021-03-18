SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For Women’s History Month, we are taking a look at local women taking charge in the farming industry. From milking cows to delivering calves, these women do it all and you may have even had their products without even realizing it.
Their day does not start with the rising sun or the crowing of a rooster.
“I am not an early bird at all, uhh…no,” said Nicole Fletcher with Fletcher Farm in Southampton.
However, after growing up on local farms, they are now running them. According to the Massachusetts farm bureau, 5,572 female farmers produce on over 284,000 acres of farmland in the Bay State alone.
Holy cow!
“One really cool thing about this area - western Mass. in particular - we’ve got a bunch of us that are farming, younger women…We’ve got a really neat eclectic crew here in Massachusetts as far as women farmers and I’m super proud to be part of that group,” Fletcher added.
Younger generations are entering the field and incorporating new technologies that are paving the way for the future of farming.
Fletcher is a fourth-generation farmer and her future was paved by her past.
“My gram was actually the only woman in her animal science graduating class at UMass and that was in the early 50’s,” Fletcher explained.
While farming was traditionally a male dominated career choice, Rachel Pomeroy-Monahan, co-owner of Pomeroy Farm in Westfield, told Western Mass News that’s changing.
“Women are continually taking over agriculture…so women in [Agriculture] majors in colleges has been increasing and I believe it’s over 50 percent women at this point,” Pomeroy-Monahan said.
While a college degree is not required, it does deepen your understanding.
“It just helps me to have intelligent conversations, so when I talk to my nutritionist, I know what she’s talking about and I can talk to her better and when I talk to my vet, I can do a lot myself, but I can her and she can give me advice over the phone so that’s where my degree really helps,” Pomeroy-Monahan added.
The dairy you pick up at the grocery store might be coming from a whole lot closer than you think.
“Our milk, when it leaves here, it will either be turned into Cabot products, specifically in West Springfield it’s butter…It can also go down to the Hood plant for gallons. It can be found in Big Y and Stop and Shop, just gallon fluid milk, and occasionally loads from here will end up at Friendy’s Ice Cream in Wilbraham, so when you buy milk in western Massachusetts, it’s really a local product,” Fletcher noted.
From farm stand to farm store, Fletcher Farm is constructing a new building where they plan to showcase various local products, including cheese curds from their friends over at Pomeroy Farm.
“Over the last 10 years or so, it’s just been great to sort of add my little changes to the farm and see them turn into big changes,” Fletcher said.
They are changes and collaborations that Pomeroy Farm is grateful for.
“We just have the opportunity to work with a lot of very strong women in our field,” Pomeroy-Monahan said.
