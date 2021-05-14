BOSTON (AP) — As more people are vaccinated, the number of Massachusetts cities and towns considered at high risk for coronavirus transmission has shrunk to just six, the fifth consecutive week the number has fallen, state health officials say.
There were 13 communities on the list a week ago, and 26 the previous week. It peaked at 229 in mid-January.
The communities that remain at high risk according to state Department of Public Health data released Thursday are Edgartown, New Bedford, Acushnet, Taunton, Lowell and Lawrence.
Brockton dropped to moderate risk after spending much of the pandemic in the high-risk zone.
“The city has been devastated by COVID but it now appears that we are starting to head in the right direction," Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said in a statement. “I strongly encourage all residents to get vaccinated and to continue to follow the guidance of public health officials in order to return to normal as safely and quickly as possible."
Nearly 2.8 million Massachusetts residents had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the department.
