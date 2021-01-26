NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The number of impaired drivers charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Northampton significantly decreased in 2020.
According to Northampton police, 61 people were charged with driving under the influence last year compared to the 111 charged in 2019.
Police say they recognize the COVID-19 pandemic caused most bars and restaurants to be partially or fully closed for the majority of 2020 which had an impact on the number of impaired drivers on the roads.
Northampton police would like to remind drivers to remain responsible as pandemic restrictions ease.
For a closer look at the data, click here.
