WARNING: The images you are about to see may be disturbing.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In a story you will only see on Western Mass News, two separate cases of severely neglected dogs that came into a local animal shelter has staff speaking out about, what they're calling, a disturbing trend.
One of the dogs was so matted that he could not walk.
Two little dogs came into the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield within the last twenty-four hours.
This one, who staff believes is about 14-years old, was found on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield.
"Oh God. The legs are matted together," one TJO employee tells us.
So severely matted, he can't walk. And his eyes...
"We're so sorry honey," stated one TJO employee.
Caked with a half inch-thick painful build-up of discharge.
This dog they think is about a year or two old.
Despite his condition, he's still wagging his tail as he's evaluated.
He was found on Hampshire Street in Holyoke.
"We don't know, but we make the presumption that he was purchased as an amazing, beautiful, little, white, fuzzy puppy. Probably had quite a price tag behind him," Pam Peebles, the executive director for the TJO, explained.
Peebles tells Western Mass News, dogs coming in like this, severely neglected and abused, is becoming a disturbing trend.
"It has become common for us to see between two and four cases every week of dogs that we would consider between severely neglected and right up to potential cruelty charges," continued Peebles.
Both are getting shaved to relieve the pain of matting and so veterinarians can see what other issues may be present.
Peebles says many people don't realize that those cute doggies in the window take time and money.
"As we see more and more sales of these hybrid, long-coated dogs, like shih tzu mixes, poodle mixes or lhasa apso mixes, there's countless breeds with thick coats. We're seeing the level of incidences of neglect skyrocketing. I think what so few people realize or make plans for is this is grooming every six to eight weeks for life, so twelve to twenty years every six weeks at $50 plus and that's a lot for the average family," added Peebles.
The prognosis for these two little guys, time will tell.
Animal control officers say the public is their eyes and if you see a case of possible neglect or abuse, to please call, even if it turns out to be a false alarm.
