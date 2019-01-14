SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During the winter months, most of those annoying bugs that like to bite or sting us are nowhere to be found, but experts are warning pet owners that ticks are still out there even during the winter.
The cold temperatures aren’t stopping your pets from enjoying their time outside and those pesky ticks that latch on to them are still out there too, waiting to bite.
Unfortunately, ticks never go away.
“They just become dormant, so they’ll stay on the brush, low brush trees and tall grasses and once the temperatures get above 45 to 50, they’ll be out and active again," said veterinarian Karen Follett.
Experts said that there is no difference between ticks in the summer and winter. They both spread the same diseases.
Local veterinarians told Western Mass News over the last 10 years, they have seen an increase in tick bites during the winter.
“They’ve always kind of been around, but now that we are getting warmer winters, we are noticing them more in the winter," Follett added.
Checking your dog each time they come back in from being outside and treating them year round will help prevent your dog from contracting Lyme disease.
If your pet does develop Lyme disease, symptoms won’t show another two to four weeks, but luckily there are antibiotics like this that will successfully treat your animals.
“There’s excellent preventions out there on the market, there’s oral one’s topical ones too. You should use them all winter long because you never know when you can get a warm spell," Follett noted.
